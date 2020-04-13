1.27 lakh people in home quarantine in Erode district

With the 28-day home quarantine of foreign-returned people and their family members ending, the number of home quarantined people has dropped from 1.66 lakh to 1.27 lakh in the district.

Addressing media persons on Monday, Collector C. Kathiravan said that the 60 persons, who tested positive for COVID-19 in the district, were in the isolation ward of the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai.

Foreign returned

As many as 1,067 persons returned from various foreign nations to the district last month and a total of 39,509 persons, including their family members, relatives and neighbours were under home quarantine for 28 days.

Since no symptoms were found in 700 foreign returned persons, they and their family members were released from home quarantine, he added. “Another 367 families continue to be in home quarantine,” he said. After the death of elderly man of COVID-19, a total of 1,144 families comprising 3,500 persons were home quarantined at Perundurai, he said.

He said that 15,740 officials and workers from various departments were involved in taking precautionary measures and added that people should ensure personal distancing while purchasing vegetables and commodities.