127 kg banned tobacco products seized

24 July 2021 23:20 IST

In a special drive, Tiruppur City Police in collaboration with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) seized 127 kg of banned tobacco products following raids in 32 locations on Friday and Saturday.

Police sources said that 6.5 kg ganja was also seized during the raids and 20 shops were sealed following the seizures.

The police booked 32 persons under the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested the accused, the sources said. The special drive will continue on Sunday.