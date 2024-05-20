GIFT a SubscriptionGift
126th annual flower show ends in Udhagamandalam 

Published - May 20, 2024 08:36 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Nilgiris District Collector, M. Aruna, handing over trophy to one of winners of the flower show in Udhagamandalam on Monday.

The Nilgiris District Collector, M. Aruna, handing over trophy to one of winners of the flower show in Udhagamandalam on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 126th annual flower show came to a close on Monday evening..

The 11-day-long event, that was inaugurated by the Nilgiris District Collector, M. Aruna, at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) in Udhagamandalam, concluded with the handing over of the rolling trophies for ‘Garden of the Year’ and ‘Bloom of the Year’.

A total of 188 private gardeners had taken part in the various competitions held during the course of the flower show.

Ms. Aruna handed over 37 rolling trophies to the winners, besides 135 first place prizes, 133 second place prizes, and 80 appreciation certificates to the participants. The Chief Minister’s Rolling Trophy for “The Garden of the Year” was awarded to the Commandant of the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Coonoor, while the “Bloom of the Year” award was presented to P. Sasikumar from Kanyakumari.

The last day of the flower show witnessed heavy rainfall in Udhagamandalam town, driving down visitor numbers.

Only one more summer festival event is set to take place with the Fruit Show in Coonoor set to start from Friday and continue till Sunday.

