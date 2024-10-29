Dharmapuri releases draft electoral roll

The draft electoral roll has registered 12,63,740 voters for the five Assembly segments of Dharmapuri district. The total voter count includes 6,25, 018 female voters, 6,38,556 male voters and 166 transvoters. The total voter population includes 2,42,250 voters for Palacodde; 2,49,855 voters for Pennagaram; 2,64,188 voters for Dharmapuri; 2,60,081 voters for Paapireddipatti; and 2,47,366 voters for Harur.

Earlier, the list was released by Collector K. Shanthi here at the Collectorate in the presence of political party representatives. The draft electoral roll has recorded 1501 polling booths and 907 polling centres.

Applications seeking corrections to the voter details may be filed in all 907 polling centres to the booth-level officers. Those unable to go directly to the polling centres may file online at https://voters.eci.gov.in or through the Voters helpline on the mobile app.

Similarly, special camps will also be held on November 16, November 17; and November 23 and November 24. The summary revision of voter rolls will be supervised by special observer Dr. R. Anandkumar, IAS (Rural Development And Panchayati Raj (Training)

Persons, who have completed 17 years of age may also apply as advance filing for inclusion of their names in the voter list. However, only those persons, who have completed 18 years of age as of January 1, 2025 (born on or before 31-12-2006) are eligible for inclusion of names in the list. The remaining first-time voter applications will be included as and when based on the advance filing on the respective dates on April 1, July 1, or October 1 as the case may be.

The last date for the inquiry into the applications will be 24, December and the final voter list will be published on January 6, 2025.