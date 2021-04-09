126 COVID-19 cases in Salem

Kalyanaraman, a BJP functionary who was arrested recently for his anti-Islam speech has tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here.

According to officials, Kalyanaraman, who has been detained under the Goondas Act at Gobichettipalayam prison complained of illness and was referred to the Salem hospital. On tests, he tested positive and is undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 ward here. Over 10 police personnel have been deployed for security.

As many as 126 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Friday. According to health officials, 125 cases were indigenous, including 76 in Salem Corporation limits. One patient has returned from Cuddalore.

Krishnagiri recorded 96 fresh COVID-19 cases on a single day, and 30 recovered persons were discharged from treatment centres. The total number of cases in the district stood at 351. A total of 8,926 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

Erode district reported 70 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 15,750. While 27 persons were discharged, 373 continue to be under treatment.

Dharmapuri recorded 58 fresh cases, and nine persons were discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 148. As of date, a total 6,977 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.

In Namakkal, 51 cases were reported. As many as 15 patients have returned from other places like Bengaluru, Rajasthan, Chennai, Salem, Tiruchi, Erode.