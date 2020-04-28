1,250 tonnes of Nilgiris tea sent to Kerala

A total of 1,250 tonnes of tea from the estates of small tea growers in the Nilgiris will be supplied to lakhs of homes in Kerala during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tea, processed at the 16 INDCOSERVE (Tamilnadu Small Tea Growers Industrial Cooperative Tea Factories Federation Ltd) factories, were packed in 50 lakh units and supplied to the Kerala government, which will distribute the tea packets to the consumers through the Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets in Kerala. To get the tea packets ready on time, the INDCOSERVE factories worked almost continuously for 20 days with thousands of workers being employed while ensuring personal distancing norms.

Preventive measures

Other preventative measures, such as workers wearing masks, gloves and other protective equipment while working, were also adopted.

Supriya Sahu, managing director, INDCOSERVE and monitoring officer of the Tamil Nadu government for the Nilgiris district, told The Hindu that the tea packets were a special order placed by the Kerala government. Ms. Sahu said that 125 lorries were used to transport the 50 lakh tea packets, each weighing 250 grams to Kerala.

In a statement, the INDCOSERVE said that factories followed all personal distancing rules and sanitisation procedures of the tea growers and the factory workforce during the production. Meanwhile, special passes were arranged with the help of the Nilgiris Collector and the Superintendent of Police to ensure smooth transportation of the tea to Kerala.

“The special order of tea from Kerala has benefited the workers at INDCOSERVE factories by ensuring they had jobs even during the lockdown, while payments have been made to small tea growers in the district from whom the tea was procured, ensuring that they were not adversely affected,” added Ms. Sahu.