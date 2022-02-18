1,250 police personnel to be deployed in Tiruppur

A police watchtower is being erected on the premises of Chikkanna Government Arts College in Tiruppur on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement.

The Tiruppur City Police will be deploying 1,250 personnel on Saturday to monitor the polling for urban local bodies elections within the city police limits, which includes the Tiruppur Corporation and Thirumuruganpoondi Municipality.

Police sources said 27 points had been identified as sensitive locations within the city police limits and additional police personnel would be deployed in these locations. The 1,250 personnel comprised those from Tiruppur City Police as well as personnel from the District Police of Tiruppur, Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri.

There would be eight strike forces led by the Inspectors of the eight police stations of the city police and around 250 City and District Home Guards would also be deployed on the polling day, the sources added.

At the Corporation’s counting centre in Chikkanna Government Arts College, four police watchtowers have been set up and each watchtower will be manned by four personnel in shifts from Saturday evening, according to the sources.

Meanwhile, Corporation Commissioner and Returning Officer Kranti Kumar Pati on Friday distributed appointment orders to 3,104 polling personnel, who would be deployed in the 776 polling booths of the Corporation on the polling day. A total of 205 wheelchairs were given to the polling stations for the differently abled employees, officials said.