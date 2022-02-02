1.25 lakh farmers have switched to tree-based farming: Juhi Chawla

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla interacting with farmers at Mevani village in Gobichettipalayam on Tuesday.

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla has said that 1.25 lakh farmers have switched to tree-based farming and their income and yield have multiplied due to the Cauvery Calling Movement and wanted the success to spread across the country.

She was at Mevani village in Gobichettipalayam here on Tuesday to witness the ground impact of the ambitious movement to revitalise river Cauvery. She said that only after interacting with farmers, she came to know about the numerous changes that had taken place in their lives and the environment.

“Much of the information was surprising and pleasing,” she told mediapersons. She said that farmers who decided to sell their land due to drought and family circumstances have switched to tree-based farming through the movement that has given them new hope. “I am happy to know that the income and yield of many farmers have increased many times. They said that not only the economy but also the soil fertility of the land has also improved,” she added.

The actor has pledged to raise funds for one lakh trees and has been gifting saplings to her family, friends and colleagues on special occasions.

She also requested her friends to pledge trees for the movement on her own birthday. Many farmers from surrounding villages participated along with their families in the event at a farm owned by Senthil Kumar..