12.33 lakh voters in Dharmapuri

The final electoral roll released here has listed a total of 12,33,053 voters for the five Assembly constituencies in the district. This includes 141 transgender voters, 6,06,852 female voters, and 6,26,060 male voters for Palacode, Paapireddypatty, Harur (SC), Dharmapuri, and Pennagaram.

The draft electoral roll released on December 23, entailed a total of 12,06,427 voters with January 1 as the qualifying date for inclusions. The summary revision of the roll that commenced from that date up to January 22 witnessed inclusion of 31,164 voters, and deletion of 4,538 voters.

The final voter list has seen an increase in the total number by 26,626 voters.

The final voters’ list entails 2,29,481 voters for Palacode constituency; 2,39,997 for Pennagaram; 2,62,155 for Dharmapuri; 2,59 289 for Paapireddypatti; and 2,42,131 for Harur(SC) constituency. Dharmapuri has the highest number of transgender voters numbering 106. The list has been displayed at the Collectorate, RDO’s offices, taluk offices, and the polling booths in the district.