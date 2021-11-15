123 new cases in Coimbatore district

15 November 2021 23:45 IST

A total of 123 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday.

The Health Department said that 116 persons recovered from COVID-19 in the district on Monday and active cases stood at 1,175.

Two COVID-19 patients, aged 52 and 63, died on Saturday and Monday, taking the overall death toll to 2,439.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 1.4 % when 8,656 swab samples were subjected to tests and 125 persons tested positive.

In the Nilgiris, 21 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 33,830. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the district stood at 213 while 193 persons are undergoing treatment.