123 Kerala-bound lorries transporting quarried minerals fined ₹ 49.36 lakh for overloading at checkposts

October 31, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Transport Department authorities have imposed fines to the extent of ₹49.36 lakh on 123 lorries found with overloaded quarried minerals bound for Kerala, over the last four months, at the inter-state checkposts.

An official press release said the fines specified for overloading by the Mines Department were levied with the point of sale devices at the checkposts by the authorities and digitally transacted. During July, 64 lorries were fined ₹ 26.14 lakh, and during August, 30 lorries were intercepted and fines amounting to ₹ 11.6 lakh were levied. The number of fine imposed on overloaded lorries came down further during September (20 lorries, ₹ 7.76 lakh) and October (nine lorries, ₹3.86 lakh), the press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.