HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

123 Kerala-bound lorries transporting quarried minerals fined ₹ 49.36 lakh for overloading at checkposts

October 31, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Transport Department authorities have imposed fines to the extent of ₹49.36 lakh on 123 lorries found with overloaded quarried minerals bound for Kerala, over the last four months, at the inter-state checkposts.

An official press release said the fines specified for overloading by the Mines Department were levied with the point of sale devices at the checkposts by the authorities and digitally transacted. During July, 64 lorries were fined ₹ 26.14 lakh, and during August, 30 lorries were intercepted and fines amounting to ₹ 11.6 lakh were levied. The number of fine imposed on overloaded lorries came down further during September (20 lorries, ₹ 7.76 lakh) and October (nine lorries, ₹3.86 lakh), the press release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.