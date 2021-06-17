1,227 new cases, 17 deaths in Coimbatore district

17 June 2021 22:11 IST

Coimbatore district on Thursday reported 1,227 new cases of COVID-19. The district had 12,820 active cases of the disease.

The Health Department said that 2,787 persons recovered from the disease on Thursday.

The district's death toll increased to 1,823 after 17 more persons died of COVID-19.

Tiruppur district saw a further dip in the daily COVID-19 caseload with 542 new cases on Thursday, which was the lowest in around 40 days. This took the overall tally to 77,266 cases.

The Health Department reported nine more deaths, which took the overall toll to 665. The active cases came down to 11,039, the lowest since May 23. A total of 877 patients were reported to have recovered in the district on Thursday.

Erode district reported 1,041 new cases, taking the tally to 80,927. While 1,239 persons were discharged, 9,709 continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the death toll to 512.

The daily caseload came down below the 600-mark as 598 cases were reported in Salem on Thursday.

According to health officials, 474 cases were indigenous and 125 were reported in Salem Corporation limits. As many as 124 patients have returned from other districts like Chennai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Namakkal and Erode.

As per bulletin, 15 deaths were reported in Salem, including six women patients.

In Namakkal, 330 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. Two deaths were reported in the district.

A total of 195 cases were reported in Krishnagiri. Three deaths were reported in the district.

In Dharmapuri, 133 indigenous cases were reported. Six deaths were reported including, three women patients.

In the Nilgiris, 174 persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 26,662. The number of deaths increased from 140 to 141 on Thursday while 2,700 persons are undergoing treatment.