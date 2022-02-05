1,224 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

A total of 1,224 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Coimbatore district on Friday.

The Health Department reported four new deaths and the toll increased to 2,582. As many as 2,815 persons recovered on Friday and the district had 18,342 active cases.

857 cases in Tiruppur

The daily caseload of Tiruppur district went below the 1,000 mark on Friday.

The district reported 857 new cases, which was lower in comparison to Thursday’s 1,017 cases.

One COVID-19 death was reported and the toll went up to 1,043. A total of 11,111 patients were under treatment and 1,328 patients recovered from COVID-19 on Friday.

The Tiruppur district’s positivity rate was 21.8% as per Thursday’s data.

A total of 120 persons on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris, which took the overall tally to 41,029. As many as 2,024 persons are undergoing treatment.