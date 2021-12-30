Coimbatore

₹12.24 crore tax evasion detected

The Department of Commercial Taxes, Erode Division, has detected ₹12.24 crore tax evasion by 20 garment manufacturing and export companies.

A release said that the division has jurisdiction over companies in Erode, Karur, Tiruppur – 1 and 2 and officials scrutinised the accounts of 20 companies for three financial years.

Officials found discrepancies in export drawback and fudging of sales invoices.

Discrepancies to the tune of ₹7.67 crore were found in 18 garment manufacturing companies and exporters in Tiruppur and Erode commercial tax districts and tax of ₹1.01 crore was collected. Steps were taken to collect ₹4.10 crore from others, the release added.


