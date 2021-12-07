122 new cases reported in Coimbatore district

A total of 122 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

The Health Department said 129 persons recovered from the disease on Tuesday and the district had 1,265 active cases.

The district’s toll increased to 2,474 after an 85-year-old man died of COVID-19.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 1.5 % on Monday when it reported 120 cases.

Tiruppur district reported 52 new cases on Tuesday. The district had 646 active cases as 52 persons recovered. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday and the toll remained at 1,001.