121 new cases in Erode district

Erode district on Saturday reported 121 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number number of cases to 1,01,360. While 139 persons were discharged, 1,258 continue to be under treatment. Two persons died raising the toll to 670.

A total of 69 positive cases were reported in Salem. Health officials said 57 cases were indigenous and nine were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 55 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

As per bulletin, one patient succumbed to the disease in Namakkal.

In Dharmapuri, 37 indigenous cases were reported. In Krishnagiri, 26 indigenous cases were reported. Two deaths were reported in the district.