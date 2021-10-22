₹120.74 crore loans disbursed to bank customers

An all-bank outreach programme was organised under the aegis of the district administration and the Lead District Bank (Indian Bank) here on Friday. Loans to the tune of ₹120.74 crore were disbursed to customers of various banks at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy called upon the banks to focus on financial inclusion reaching out to inaccessible villages. Young branch managers should visit remote villages of Anchetty and Bettamugilalam as part of outreach and create bank accounts for those who are still uncovered by the banking system, the Collector said. According to Mr. Reddy, the credit disbursement during the current fiscal has been doubled from the credit outlay for the last fiscal of 2020-21.

The outreach programme was part of the Ministry of Finance and the State Banks Federation’s joint plan to conduct a mega outreach campaign in all the districts.

The programme witnessed dissemination of information regarding banking products and credit facilities ranging from farm credit to education loans, housing loans and other miscellaneous credit, digital transaction products etc.