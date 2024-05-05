ADVERTISEMENT

1,204 species of flora, fauna recorded in City Nature Challenge Coimbatore

May 05, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A Malabar trogon spotted during the City Nature Challenge Coimbatore held from April 26 to 29. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As many as 1,204 species of different taxa were recorded in the City Nature Challenge, Coimbatore, a four-day bio blitz that was held from April 26 to 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 87 observers who took part in the exercise made a total of 5,158 observations of the 1,204 species, which were uploaded on the ‘iNaturalist’ portal.

Two-day survey records 16,069 birds of 201 species in 25 wetlands in Coimbatore

With 5,158 observations recorded, Coimbatore city grabbed the top position in Tamil Nadu and the sixth position in India. There was a two-fold increase in observations compared with the first edition of the nature challenge held last year, said organisers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian fox and Nilgiri langur in mammals; Malabar Trogon, Blue-bearded Bee-eater, Green Warbler, Malabar Woodshrike in birds; Large salmon Arab, Many- tailed Oakblue, Gaudy Baron and Pointed Ciliate Blue among butterflies; Peucetia viridana, Herennia Multipuncta, Harmochirus brachiatus, phintella vittata and Stenaelurillus sp. in spiders were among the interesting observations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

An India fox spotted during the City Nature Challenge Coimbatore held from April 26 to 29. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Neem tree and banyan tree were the most common tree species of all the observations recorded.

According to the organisers, members from 14 organisations, namely the Coimbatore City Bird Atlas, Siddharth Foundation, Trust for Environment and Ecosystem, WWF-India, Dhuruvam Foundation, Nature Environment Service Trust, Osai, Centre for Urban Biodiversity conservation and Education, Kumaraguru Institutions, Coimbatore Nature Society, The Nature and Butterfly Society, Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust, Coimbatore Wildlife Conservation Trust, and For Earth Foundation, took part in the challenge.

Synchronised terrestrial bird survey records 225 species in Coimbatore district

They added that the focus of the bio blitz was to encourage nature lovers to record the biodiversity around them irrespective of age or educational background.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US