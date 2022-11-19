₹12,000 crore farm loan waived, says Minister in Salem

November 19, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration Minister K.N.Nehru handing over welfare assistance to a beneficiary in Salem on Saturday. | Photo Credit: DIPR

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has waived ₹12,000 crore farm loans, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru said on Saturday.

Participating in the 69th All India Cooperative Week celebrations here, the Minister said over 40,000 cooperative societies are functioning in Tamil Nadu, and crores of farmers are members of these societies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cooperative Department plays a vital role, including sale of urea and other inputs for a lower price and providing interest-free loans to farmers.

Former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi waived ₹7,000 crore farm loan in 2006. Now, Chief Minister MK Stalin has waived ₹12,000 crore farm loan. Due to some issues, the farm loans of 74,000 farmers in Salem and Namakkal districts were not waived. Considering this, the Chief Minister waived their ₹538 crore farm loans, Mr. Nehru added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Listing out the loans provided to farmers in the district for the year 2022-23, Mr. Nehru said the Salem District Central Cooperative Bank provided ₹300 crore loan for 37,703 people and through 205 primary agriculture cooperative societies ₹1,257.07 crore loan was distributed to 2.20 lakh people.

Later, the Minister distributed ₹25.73 crore in loans to 2,876 beneficiaries in the function. The Minister also inaugurated the sale of five-kg LPG cylinders in ration shops.

Trending

  1. PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
  2. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  3. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  4. Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
  5. All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup

District Collector S. Karmegam, MPs S.R. Parthiban and A.K.P. Chinraj, MLAs R. Rajendran, R. Arul, and S. Sathasivam, Mayor A. Ramachandran, and officials participated.

Similarly, in the Cooperative Week celebrations at Namakkal, District Collector Shreya P. Singh distributed loans to the tune of ₹26.08 crore to 3,073 beneficiaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US