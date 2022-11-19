₹12,000 crore farm loan waived, says Minister in Salem

November 19, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Salem

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has waived ₹12,000 crore farm loans, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru said on Saturday.

Participating in the 69th All India Cooperative Week celebrations here, the Minister said over 40,000 cooperative societies are functioning in Tamil Nadu, and crores of farmers are members of these societies.

The Cooperative Department plays a vital role, including sale of urea and other inputs for a lower price and providing interest-free loans to farmers.

Former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi waived ₹7,000 crore farm loan in 2006. Now, Chief Minister MK Stalin has waived ₹12,000 crore farm loan. Due to some issues, the farm loans of 74,000 farmers in Salem and Namakkal districts were not waived. Considering this, the Chief Minister waived their ₹538 crore farm loans, Mr. Nehru added.

Listing out the loans provided to farmers in the district for the year 2022-23, Mr. Nehru said the Salem District Central Cooperative Bank provided ₹300 crore loan for 37,703 people and through 205 primary agriculture cooperative societies ₹1,257.07 crore loan was distributed to 2.20 lakh people.

Later, the Minister distributed ₹25.73 crore in loans to 2,876 beneficiaries in the function. The Minister also inaugurated the sale of five-kg LPG cylinders in ration shops.

District Collector S. Karmegam, MPs S.R. Parthiban and A.K.P. Chinraj, MLAs R. Rajendran, R. Arul, and S. Sathasivam, Mayor A. Ramachandran, and officials participated.

Similarly, in the Cooperative Week celebrations at Namakkal, District Collector Shreya P. Singh distributed loans to the tune of ₹26.08 crore to 3,073 beneficiaries.