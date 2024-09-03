ADVERTISEMENT

12,000 billing machines to be inducted in Tasmac outlets: Minister Muthusamy

Updated - September 03, 2024 07:53 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 07:51 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy during the inauguration of a sports event at VOC Park Stadium in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) has acquired 12,000 billing machines to prevent the overpricing of liquor at its outlets, announced Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy on Tuesday. The Minister, who also oversees excise, prohibition, and molasses, stated that TASMAC staff continue to face penalties for selling liquor at inflated prices, but the new billing machines are expected to curb this practice.

Minister Muthusamy also confirmed that water released through the Athikadavu-Avinashi project, inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on August 17, is now reaching all water bodies in the Erode, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore districts.

Additionally, the Minister praised the success of the Formula 4 night street car race held in Chennai, crediting Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin for the event’s organisation. He dismissed concerns over funding, describing the race as a showcase of the State’s capabilities in hosting major sporting events.

Regarding investments, Mr. Muthusamy noted that the Chief Minister had signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with eight companies in the United States, securing ₹1,300 crores in investments. A white paper detailing these investments will be published soon.

On the delay in converting Chikkaiah Naicker College (CNC) in Erode into a government college, the Minister mentioned that approvals from the Governor and Union government have been received, and efforts are underway to secure the President’s approval, with MPs advocating for the cause.

