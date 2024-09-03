GIFT a SubscriptionGift
12,000 billing machines to be inducted in Tasmac outlets: Minister Muthusamy

Published - September 03, 2024 07:51 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy during the inauguration of a sports event at VOC Park Stadium in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy during the inauguration of a sports event at VOC Park Stadium in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Tasmac has purchased 12,000 billing machines to prevent the sale of liquor at high prices at its outlets, announced Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy on Tuesday.

The Minister, who also holds the portfolios of excise, prohibition and molasses, told reporters here that Tasmac staff continue to be penalised for selling liquor at high prices, and the practice would be curbed once outlets started to use billing machines.

Water released through the Athikadavu-Avinashi project inaugurated by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on August 17 is reaching all water bodies in Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts, Mr. Muthusamy said.

The Minister stated that the Formula 4 night street car race held in Chennai was a resounding success thanks to the efforts of the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin. He emphasised that organising the race was not a squandering of funds, but a demonstration of the State’s prowess in organising the sport. The Chief Minister, he added, had inked memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with eight companies in the United States, amounting to ₹1,300 crores in investments, and that a white paper detailing these investments would be published at a later date.

Responding to a question on the delay in converting Chikkaiah Naicker College (CNC) in Erode into a government college, the Minister said the State government had received approval from the Governor and the Union government. “Process is on to obtain approval from the President and our MPs are pressing for it,” he said.

