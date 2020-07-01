120 test positive in Salem district

01 July 2020 23:04 IST

45 in Coimbatore district, fresh cases reported from various clusters

As many as 120 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Salem district on Wednesday.

Health officials said that 120 persons in the district, including 42 in the corporation limits tested positive.

Also, 16 persons who had returned from other districts tested positive and were admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital here. Thus, a total of 946 persons have, so far, tested positive in the district of which, 655 are undergoing treatment.

As many as 45 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday with fresh cases reported from various clusters. Chetti Street became a big cluster of the disease with 13 more cases reported on Wednesday in addition to the three cases reported on Tuesday.

Eight more persons from Balan Nagar cluster on Masakalipalayam Road tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This cluster had around 20 positive cases reported last week, including that of a textile showroom owner and his 18 employees.

Four persons from Kalangal Road near Sulur and three persons from Chinnammal Street near Saibaba Colony and two persons from CMC Colony near Ukkadam, five passengers of Saudi Arabia-Coimbatore flight on June 29 and two passengers of Delhi-Coimbatore flight on Tuesday were also among the 45 cases reported.

As many as 29 persons, including five children, recovered from the disease and got discharged from Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on Wednesday.

In Erode district, a total of 19 persons tested positive taking the total number of cases to 176. Health officials said that 13 cases were reported in corporation limits while three cases were reported in Modakurichi and one case was reported each at Bhavani, Chithode and Perundurai.

18 cases in the Nilgiris

Eighteen persons tested positive in the Nilgiris on Wednesday, marking the single largest spike in the number of cases in the district, so far. With the latest infections, the number of cases increased from 89 to 107 on Wednesday.

The Nilgiris district administration stated that 17 of the 18 patients were secondary infections of a Public Relations Officer working at a private firm in Yellanalli. The other person had gone to Mettupalayam to visit his daughter and is believed to have contracted the infection there.

So far, 39 people who have been infected in the Nilgiris have recovered, while 68 people are being treated in the Government Headquarters Hospital in Udhagamandalam and the ESI hospital in Coimbatore.

10 in Tiruppur

Tiruppur district saw 10 new positive cases on Wednesday, taking the district’s total number of cases to 188. Six out of these were from Tiruppur Corporation limits, Health Department sources said.

A 26-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman and a 60-year-old woman from Veerapandi, a 57-year-old man from Palayankadu, a 40-year-old woman from Velampalayam and a 24-year-old man from LIC Colony tested positive.

Other four cases were a 12-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man from Avinashi, a 47-year-old man from Palladam and a 29-year-old woman from Kangeyam. All these cases had travel histories, sources said.

Meanwhile, two cases reported on Tuesday were cross-notified to Madurai and Tirunelveli districts on Wednesday. A total of 772 swab samples were lifted across the district on Wednesday, according to the sources. Out of the 188 total number of cases in Tiruppur district, 117 patients have recovered and 70 are active cases. The State government’s media bulletin issued on Wednesday did not declare the death of a COVID-19 positive patient from the district reported on June 24.

Dharmapuri district recorded five cases on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 89.

Those infected include a 29-year-old painter, who had returned from Bengaluru; a 26- year-old man, who had returned from Hyderabad, a 55-year-old man with a travel history to Bengaluru, a 50-year-old man from A.Jettyhalli, and a 19-year-old youth with varied travel history.

Krishnagiri recorded eight cases that included a police personnel, who had recently taken charge as jail warden and a 10-year-old girl, who is a contact from an infected person. Three cases were reported on Wednesday.

There are a total of five containment zones in the district.

In its wake, the administration has beefed up quarantine monitoring in addition to strengthening the inter-State borders and inter-district border check-posts.

In Namakkal district, three persons tested positive taking the total number of cases to 99 in the district. Two persons were working in railway track maintenance division in The Nilgiris and were admitted to the ESI Hospital in Coimbatore while one person, a resident of Salem, was admitted to Govt. Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem.