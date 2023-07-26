HamberMenu
1.20 lakh applications received in two days in Erode district for women’s basic income scheme

July 26, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy on Wednesday said that 1,20,837 women had submitted applications for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (women’s basic income scheme) benefits at the special camps held across Erode district on July 24 and 25.  

The Minister and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspected the registration of applications at a camp held at Sengunthar Higher Secondary School in Corporation limits on Wednesday.

Mr. Muthusamy told media persons that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced that the scheme to provide monthly aid of ₹1,000 to women would begin on September 15 and issued operational guidelines for its implementation. There were 7,67,316 family cards attached to 1,207 ration shops in the district and special camps were held across the district to register the applications. 

The Minister said that in Phase I, camps were held from July 24 to August 8 to cover card holders attached to 639 ration shops, while in Phase II camps would be held from August 5 to 16 to cover card holders in 568 shops. A total of 2,183 volunteers, 1,130 camp officers, 341 divisional officers, 113 supervisors and 10 district-level supervisors were involved in conducting the camps, he added. 

  

