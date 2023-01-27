HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

12 vehicles issued reports by RTO in Pollachi for using high-decibel horns

January 27, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) authorities in Pollachi in the district issued reports to 12 vehicles, including private buses, recently for using high-decibel horns which is against the Motor Vehicles Act, officials said.

Officials said they conducted inspections at the Pollachi New bus stand and Old bus stand on January 25 after receiving complaints from sources.

They found that 12 vehicles — seven private buses, three heavy goods vehicles, and two minibuses — used horns that sounded more than the prescribed level.

“Reports have been issued for those vehicles and the horns have been removed. The fine will be fixed by the District Collector soon,” an official at the RTO said.

A special inspection was also carried out on vehicles plying on the Palakkad Road recently, a source said.

Related Topics

road transport / Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.