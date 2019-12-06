1.2 tonnes of plastic bags seized

Officials from the Coimbatore Corporation seized 1.2 tonnes of single-use plastic and non-woven bags in two wards on Raja Street during a raid on Thursday.
A team led by Zonal Sanitary Officer of Central Zone R. Radhakrishnan seized the items from nine shops at Ward No. 80 and Ward No. 83. A total fine of ₹ 1,13,500 was levied in both the wards, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.
Despite routine raids following the ban of single-use plastics, the people were often found using these plastic items, he said.
On November 1, officials led by Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath seized 140 kg of banned plastic bags during a raid in Flower Market.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.