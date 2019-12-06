Coimbatore

1.2 tonnes of plastic bags seized

Officials from the Coimbatore Corporation seized 1.2 tonnes of single-use plastic and non-woven bags in two wards on Raja Street during a raid on Thursday.

A team led by Zonal Sanitary Officer of Central Zone R. Radhakrishnan seized the items from nine shops at Ward No. 80 and Ward No. 83. A total fine of ₹ 1,13,500 was levied in both the wards, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Despite routine raids following the ban of single-use plastics, the people were often found using these plastic items, he said.

On November 1, officials led by Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath seized 140 kg of banned plastic bags during a raid in Flower Market.

