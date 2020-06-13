12 test positive in Coimbatore

Twelve persons, including five persons who came to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The five persons tested positive for the disease at CMCH were those who came there for various consultations and procedures.

Two women, aged 19 and 32 from Viruthunagar and Tiruppur respectively, who were admitted to the Obstetrics and Gynaecology (OG) Department, a 68-year-old man from Udayampalayam who came to the ENT Department, a 74-year-old woman from Rathinapuri who came to the Surgical Gastroenterology Department and a 42-year-old man from Thekkalur, who came to the HIV/TB ward tested positive for the disease.

Their swab samples were collected before performing various procedures and treatment.

The test results returned positive.

CMCH administration did various control measures, including fumigation of certain wards, after five persons tested positive for the disease.

Swab samples of medical professionals, who took care of the five persons were also collected for test.

The seven others, who tested positive for the disease, were persons who came from Delhi to Coimbatore by flight on Friday.

Apart from these, on Friday, four persons who came to CMCH on June 12, including two women who were admitted to the OG Department, had also tested positive.

Health Department officials said that four persons of a family from Namakkal aged 60, 26, 50, and five tested positive for the disease.

A 47-year-old man from Erode, a 21-year-old woman from Virudhunagar, a 31-year-old man from Thenkasi were the others who came from Delhi and tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the COVID-19 media bulletin, Coimbatore district had 22 active cases of the disease with 173 persons tested positive, so far.