12 Tasmac outlets sealed for violation

28 July 2020 20:04 IST

The Namakkal district police, in a joint drive with Prohibition Enforcement Wing, revenue officials and Tasmac officials, took action against 12 Tasmac outlets for violating COVID-19 safety norms.

In a release, Superintendent of Police S.Sakthi Ganesan said that in the drive conducted at Komarapalayam here, the 12 Tasmac outlets were sealed for violating safety norms such as maintaining physical distancing, staff wearing masks, gloves, ensuring hand sanitation facilities and denying services to persons without masks. Officials also fined two outlets.

Mr. Sakthi Ganesan warned of stern legal action against persons violating the safety norms.