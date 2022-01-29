12 tamers suffer minor injuries in Pottireddipatti jallikattu

Twelve tamers suffered minor injuries in the Pottireddipatti jallikattu that was flagged off by Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan and Rajya Sabha MP K.R.N. Rajesh Kumar here on Saturday.

The Minister administered an oath to the tamers before the start of jallikattu. Over 300 tamers and 400 bulls from Namakkal and neighbouring districts took part in the event. The crowd was restricted in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

District Collector Shreya P. Singh inspected the conduct of jallikattu. Medical teams were deployed at the venue to examine and treat tamers. The tamers were checked for their physical fitness and those in inebriated condition were not allowed to take part. The tamers were asked to produce COVID-19 vaccination certificate and RT-PCR negative report taken within 24 hours of the event. Ambulances were also parked at the place to provide emergency medical services.

An Animal Husbandry team was present at the venue to check the bulls. Winners took home prizes such as cycles, silver utensils, furniture, silver jewellery and cash purses.