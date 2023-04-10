12 quacks held in four districts, says Salem Range DIG

April 10, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Salem

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) for Salem Range, S. Rajeswari, said 12 quacks had been arrested in four districts in nine days.

In a release, Ms. Rajeswari said based on instructions from Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu, steps were taken to arrest the quacks in Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts come under the Salem Range.

In Salem, R. Panneerselvam (63) of V.N. Palayam in Sankagiri, V. Devarajan (67) of Vaigundam, S. Manikandan (38) of Omalur, K. Vasudevan (46) of Sakkaraichettipatti, and D. Andrews (40) of R.C. Chettipatti were arrested.

In Krishnagiri district, B. Nadim (25) of Bargur, S. Govindaraj (50) of Tirupattur Taluk, B. Mithunkumar (27) of Bargur, S. Kuppuraj (48) of Periyar Mottur, and G. Mohammed Sherif (70) were arrested. In Dharmapuri district, P. Murugaesan (62) of Nallampalli and C. Munusamy (63) of Malligundam were arrested.

In the Salem range from April 1 to April 9, a total of 12 quacks had been arrested and legal action taken against them. “Instructions have been given to all district SPs in this regard,” the DIG added.