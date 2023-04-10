HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

12 quacks held in four districts, says Salem Range DIG

April 10, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) for Salem Range, S. Rajeswari, said 12 quacks had been arrested in four districts in nine days.

In a release, Ms. Rajeswari said based on instructions from Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu, steps were taken to arrest the quacks in Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts come under the Salem Range.

In Salem, R. Panneerselvam (63) of V.N. Palayam in Sankagiri, V. Devarajan (67) of Vaigundam, S. Manikandan (38) of Omalur, K. Vasudevan (46) of Sakkaraichettipatti, and D. Andrews (40) of R.C. Chettipatti were arrested.

In Krishnagiri district, B. Nadim (25) of Bargur, S. Govindaraj (50) of Tirupattur Taluk, B. Mithunkumar (27) of Bargur, S. Kuppuraj (48) of Periyar Mottur, and G. Mohammed Sherif (70) were arrested. In Dharmapuri district, P. Murugaesan (62) of Nallampalli and C. Munusamy (63) of Malligundam were arrested.

In the Salem range from April 1 to April 9, a total of 12 quacks had been arrested and legal action taken against them. “Instructions have been given to all district SPs in this regard,” the DIG added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.