12 PUs in Salem to go to polls on December 27

District Collector S.A. Raman said in a release on Sunday that 12 Panchayat Unions out of 20 PU in Salem would go to polls on December 27.

The elections to rural local bodies would be held in December 27 and 30 here and candidates can file their nominations with respective Returning Officers from Monday. According to a release, the last date for filing nominations is December 16, scrutiny of nominations would be held on December 17 and last date to withdraw applications in on December 19.

In a release, Mr. Raman said that on December 27, elections would be held for Edappadi, Kadayampatti, Kolathur, Konganapuram, Magudanchavadi, Mecheri, Nangavelli, Omalur, Sankagiri, Tharamangalam, Veerapandi and Yercaud panchayat unions.

On December 30, elections would be conducted at Attur, Ayothiyapatinnam, Gengavelli, Panamarathupatti, Bethanikenpalayam, Salem, Thalaivasal and Vazhapadi, a release said.

Mr. Raman said that all necessary arrangements are being done for smooth conduct of elections.