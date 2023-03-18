ADVERTISEMENT

12 passengers injured as private bus topples on road in Coimbatore district

March 18, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The bus was proceeding from Udhagamandalam to Bengaluru on Saturday morning when the incident occurred; police said the driver had braked suddenly to avoid a herd of deer crossing the road; most of the passengers had only minor injuries

The Hindu Bureau

Twelve persons were injured when a private mofussil bus reportedly toppled near the Kallipatti checkpost in rural Coimbatore, during the early hours, on Saturday.

According to the police, the bus was proceeding towards Bengaluru from Udhagamandalam when the accident took place. The driver had suddenly applied the brakes to avoid running over a herd of deer that had crossed the road, and, as the road was damp following a drizzle, the vehicle skid, and toppled, police said.

Most of injured passengers were said to have resumed their journey in other buses after two ambulances arrived, and they were given first aid.

