Coimbatore

12 nursing students test positive for COVID-19

Atleast 12 nursing students at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Hospital authorities, the classes for nursing students of all batches began this week. The third year students were engaged in non-COVID-19 duties. One of the students complained of symptoms on Tuesday and the samples were collected from 19 students who came in contact with the student. Ten students tested positive and they are undergoing treatment at GMKMCH. In the tests conducted to contacts of these students across batches, two more students tested positive and they are also undergoing treatment at GMKMCH. According to hospital authorities, the patients are recovering well.

Hospital authorities said that students have been advised to follow all standard safety protocols.

Persons, who came in contact with the students, have been quarantined.


