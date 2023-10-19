HamberMenu
12 lakh saplings will be planted in Salem district every year: Collector

October 19, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector S. Karmegam said that 12 lakh saplings will be planted every year in the district on behalf of the Forest Department and Rural Development Department.

Speaking at a conference on Climate Change Mission here on Thursday, Mr. Karmegam said to increase solar power generation, 1,000 acres would be identified and handed over to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco). As of now, 238 acres have been identified and handed over to Tangedco. He also spoke about the details taken to increase the forest cover in the district to 33 % in the next ten years.

A short film was also screened on the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission. Experts explained about climate change vulnerability, the impact of climate change on birds and its habitat, combating climate change in Tamil Nadu, the role of the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, the Tamil Nadu Wetland Mission, and climate-resilient agriculture and horticulture practices.

Salem District Forest Officer Kashyap Shashank Ravi, Assistant Mission Director for Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission Manish Meena, and officials from departments concerned took part in the conference.

