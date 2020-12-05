Coimbatore

1.2 kg of meth seized at Coimbatore airport

The Central Industrial Security (CISF) force seized 1.2 kg of methamphetamine from a passenger who came to Coimbatore International Airport to board a flight to Sharjah on Saturday morning.

The crystal substance was found concealed in a briefcase carried by the passenger identified as K. Nagarathinam (44), a native of Thuvakudi in Tiruchi.

Sources with the CISF said that Mr. Nagarathinam carried an empty briefcase as instructed by a friend. He informed the CISF personnel that he suspected something was concealed in the briefcase. The CISF team scanned the briefcase and found the presence of a concealed item. The CISF removed a panel of the briefcase and found that a crystal substance was concealed in two polythene bags. When checked, using a desktop narcotics detector, the substance was identified as methamphetamine.

The CISF handed over the substance to the Peelamedu police station for further investigations.

G. Stalin, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Coimbatore City Police, said the Peelamedu police are investigating the seizure.

