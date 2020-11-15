12 held for flouting cracker regulations

The Kattoor police arrested 12 persons on charge of bursting firecrackers during the non-permitted hours on Deepavali day.

The police said that they found the persons bursting firecrackers in places such as 10th street of Cross Cut Road, G.P. Signal, V.K.K. Menon Road, Kalappan Layout, Nagappan Street, N.V.N. Layout and P.K.R. Street, all places near Gandhipuram from 12 noon to 4.30 p.m. on Saturday.

This was a violation of the two time slots fixed by the State government - between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., and between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Deepavali day.

The 12 persons were arrested for offence under Section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the Indian Penal Code. They were released on bail on the same day.

Coimbatore District (Rural) did not register any case for the offence on Saturday, said a senior police officer.