12 die of COVID-19 in western region

Coimbatore reports 292 positive cases and seven deaths

Among the districts in western region, Coimbatore continues to see a spurt in COVID-19 cases, with the district on Monday reporting 292 positive cases and seven deaths due to the disease.

While the number of deaths so far in the district is 132, the fresh cases took the tally to 6,961. Salem district reported five deaths and 128 new positive cases.

In Coimbatore, the deceased were aged between 60 and 85. As for those who died in Salem, two men aged 60 and 56 and a woman aged 65 belonged to the district.

Two others who died at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital -- a man aged 45 and a woman aged 48 -- were from Namakkal district.

The new cases reported in Coimbatore were from areas such as Vilankurichi, Cheran Ma Nagar, Vellakinar, Selvapuram, Kalveerampalayam, Velandipalayam, Gandhipuram, Ponnaiyarajapuram, P.N. Pudur, Vadavalli, Katoor, Edayarpalayam, Podanur, Ukkadam, Peelamedu, Anamalai, Karumbukadai, Ganapathy, Pappampatti, Kalapatti, Thoppampatti, Ammankulam, Udayampalayam, Kuniyamuthur, Sungam, Siddhapudur, Ramanathapuram and Kovilmedu.

Out of the 128 new cases in Salem, 126 cases were indigenous, including 88 in Salem Corporation limits, health officials said.

One patient has travelled to Coimbatore and another had returned from Kerala.

Namakkal’s 29 cases included seven patients who had travelled to Tiruchi, Salem and Erode. One person had returned from Andhra Pradesh.

48 cases in Tiruppur

Tiruppur district reported 48 fresh positive cases, taking the district's overall tally to 1,197.

An Inspector with the Tiruppur North All Women Police Station and a Sub-Inspector with the Tiruppur Rural police station tested positive on Monday.

Sources in Tiruppur City Police said both the police stations were disinfected on Monday and the rest of the police personnel in both the stations would undergo COVID-19 test on Tuesday.

As of Monday, 12 police personnel in Tiruppur City Police tested positive, out of which five are active cases and six have recovered. Vasu, an Armed Reserve constable in Tiruppur, died in Madurai on August 4, police sources said.

The new cases on Monday included a two-year-old boy from Mudalipalayam in Tiruppur block.

Out of the 1,197 cases in Tiruppur district so far, 815 have recovered and 359 are active cases.

The district reported 23 COVID-19 deaths so far. Fourteen patients were discharged on Monday.

37 in Erode

Erode district reported 37 positive cases on Monday, taking the district’s tally to 1,101. Nineteen of the new cases were in Erode Corporation limits.

While 16 cases were contacts of positive cases, 18 had no contact history and two cases were persons who undertook inter-district travel and one person returned from another State.

Ten persons were discharged on Monday and 394 patients are under treatment.

36 in Krishnagiri

Krishnagiri recorded 36 positive cases, raising the district’s tally so far to 1480.

Of these, 943 persons have been discharged, 516 are active cases, and 21 patients had died.

Fourteen new cases were reported in Dharmapuri. The district’s tally so far is 898, with 758 persons having been discharged and 131 being active cases. The district has so far recorded nine deaths.

Seven in the Nilgiris

In the Nilgiris, seven persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of cases so far to 965.