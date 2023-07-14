12-day Hosur Book Fair commences

July 14, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - HOSUR

Hosur book fair commenced here to the delight of the reading public at Hosur Convention Centre on Friday. The 12th edition of Hosur Book Fair is jointly organised by the Tamil Nadu Science Forum and the district administration.

The annual affair that only saw a brief hiatus during the pandemic is back with over 100 stalls and over one lakh titles. The fair is scheduled as a 12-day rendezvous with books that will conclude on July 25.

The Tamil Nadu Science Forum has lined a series of events on the sidelines that include a children’s confluence on July 23; a thought convention; confluence of women; confluence of writers; creators convention; and oratory evenings by popular speakers among others. The book fair will also witness a splatter of folk performances by folk artists on the sidelines.

Earlier, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani inaugurated the book fair and called upon students, especially school-going children, to take to reading and use the book fair as an initiation into the habit of reading.