12-day book fair inaugurated in Hosur

Published - July 12, 2024 07:14 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Krishnagiri Collector K. M. Sarayu (right), Hosur Corporation Commissioner D. Sneha, MLA Y. Prakash at the inauguration of the 13th Hosur Book Fair on July 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

District Collector K.M. Sarayu, on Friday, inaugurated the 12-day Hosur Book Fair at the Hosur Convention Centre at Hotel Hills.

The 13th edition of the fair is jointly organised by the district administration and the Tamil Nadu Science Forum.

With a line up of thousands of new and old titles, spread across more than 100 stalls, the book festival is also offering talks on an array of topics.

On Friday, poet and orator Abdul Kadar inaugurated the festival with a contemplative evening on the title “Makkalidam Ettramigu Matram Peridhum Ootram Pera Seivadhu Oodagamae! Edagamae!”

To encourage book buying and reading, voluntary organisations are sponsoring ₹ 50 coupon for students, and the district administration is organising bus service to ferry government school students to the book festival.

“Magalir Sangamam”, a day of events allocated for women, will entail debate, mime, short dramas, dumb charades, among other programmes.

The Hosur Book Festival has also been managing book bank savings scheme, where a monthly payment of ₹100 for a year will enable book purchases worth ₹1,400 annually at the book festival.

Each day will feature children’s cultural events between 5 p.m and 6 p.m

The book festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all days

