12-day book fair inaugurated in Hosur

District Collector K.M. Sarayu, on Friday, inaugurated the 12-day Hosur Book Fair at the Hosur Convention Centre at Hotel Hills.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 13th edition of the fair is jointly organised by the district administration and the Tamil Nadu Science Forum.

With a line up of thousands of new and old titles, spread across more than 100 stalls, the book festival is also offering talks on an array of topics.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, poet and orator Abdul Kadar inaugurated the festival with a contemplative evening on the title “Makkalidam Ettramigu Matram Peridhum Ootram Pera Seivadhu Oodagamae! Edagamae!”

To encourage book buying and reading, voluntary organisations are sponsoring ₹ 50 coupon for students, and the district administration is organising bus service to ferry government school students to the book festival.

“Magalir Sangamam”, a day of events allocated for women, will entail debate, mime, short dramas, dumb charades, among other programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hosur Book Festival has also been managing book bank savings scheme, where a monthly payment of ₹100 for a year will enable book purchases worth ₹1,400 annually at the book festival.

Each day will feature children’s cultural events between 5 p.m and 6 p.m

The book festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all days

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.