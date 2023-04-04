ADVERTISEMENT

12-day Bharat Gaurav train from Coimbatore to Kashmir from May 11

April 04, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The summer holiday special train under the Bharat Gaurav scheme from here to the Kashmir Valley will begin on May 11, according to South Star Rail, the private service provider for the scheme.

The train would depart from Coimbatore, with boarding points at Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Hosur, Yelahanka, Perambur, Vijayawada and Warangal to destinations such as Agra, Amritsar, and Srinagar. From there, they would be taken to Sonmarg and Gulmarg by road. The total package would cover roughly 6,000 km, Southern Railway Commercial Inspector Sandeep Radhakrishnan told reporters.

This special train to Kashmir will take passengers to gardens in Srinagar and near Dal Lake, Golden Temple in Amritsar and Taj Mahal in Agra, according to a release.

The trip would be for 12 days with a base fare of ₹41,950 for third-class AC, ₹54,780 for second-class and ₹64,990 for first-class. The train would run with eight coaches with unlimited South Indian meals on and off the board, he said. The accommodation would be provided by the joint sponsors. There would be total safety for the passengers by dedicated coach security, he said.

