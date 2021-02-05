12 COVID-19 cases reported in Salem

05 February 2021 00:00 IST

Twelve COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Thursday.

According to health officials, six cases were indigenous and six patients returned from Erode and Namakkal.

In Namakkal, 10 cases were reported, two patients returned from Erode.

Advertising

Advertising

Krishnagiri district reported three new cases and three persons were discharged.

The number of active cases stood at 35 and the total number of infections at 8,087.

Dharmapuri saw three new cases and two persons were discharged.

There were 25 active cases and 6,597 infections in total.