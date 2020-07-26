12 cluster areas identified in Coimbatore city

Coimbatore Corporation has identified 12 localities as COVID-19 cluster areas in the city as they had two or more positive cases.

The civic body said the Sivasakthi Colony in Ganapathy with 10 positive cases, Al Ameen Colony off Raja Street with seven cases, Indira Nagar in Telugupalayam, Sriram Nagar in Podanur and Nehru Nagar in Vilakurichi – each with four cases, Karuppannan Layout in Peelamedu, Bharathi Nagar in Kuniamuthur, Ashok Nagar in Selvapuram, M.G.R. Nagar in Singanallur and Mariappa Konar Street in Podanur – each with three cases, and Selvapuram North Housing Unit and N.S.K. Street in Selvapuram – each with two cases were the clusters, where it had on Sunday carried out targeted disinfection.

In those areas, it had also deployed special teams equipped with pulse oximeter to go door-to-door to identify showing COVID-19 symptoms. The Corporation had given 20 pulse oximeters to each of the five zones.

On Monday too, the Corporation would continue the targeted disinfection drive in 37 locations – eight with more than five cases and 29 with fewer than five cases. As of July 26, the city had 894 active cases, the sources added.