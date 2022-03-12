12 cases pending for over 25 years resolved during Lok Adalat in Salem

Principal District Judge S.Kumaraguru presenting an order to a petitioner during the Lok Adalat in Salem on Saturday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The national Lok Adalat on Saturuday resolved 12 cases pending for over 25 years on Saturday.

Principal District Judge S. Kumaraguru,who inaugurated the adalat, said that 5,669 cases has been identified on Saturday and cases pending for several years were settled on the day. He said that about 20,000 cases are pending in the district.

The judge said that 10 Benches were set up for hearing the cases.

In Namakkal, Principal District Judge N.Gunasekaran inaugurated the Adalat. According to officials, 4,337 cases were taken for hearing. A total of 2,382 cases were settled and ₹18.92 crore was disbursed as settlement amount through the Adalat.