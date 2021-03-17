12 cases in Erode district

17 March 2021 23:35 IST

Erode district on Wednesday reported 12 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 15,017. While 11 persons were discharged, 120 persons continue to be under treatment.

Thirteen positive cases were reported in Salem. As per the bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

In Namakkal, seven cases were reported. Three patients have returned from Karur, Erode and Coimbatore.

