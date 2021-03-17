Coimbatore

12 cases in Erode district

Erode district on Wednesday reported 12 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 15,017. While 11 persons were discharged, 120 persons continue to be under treatment.

Thirteen positive cases were reported in Salem. As per the bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

In Namakkal, seven cases were reported. Three patients have returned from Karur, Erode and Coimbatore.

