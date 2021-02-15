Coimbatore

12 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported 12 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,613. While 16 persons were discharged, 138 persons continue to be under treatment.

In Salem, nine positive cases were reported, four of which were indigenous. Five persons returned from Dharmapuri, Namakkal and Karnataka, .

In Namakkal, five cases were reported. One patient returned from Coimbatore.

Eight indigenous cases were reported in Krishnagiri and two in Dharmapuri.

