12 arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl

Tiruchengode All Women Police on Tuesday arrested 12 persons for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl near Kumarapalayam.

According to police, the victim’s mother is a daily-wager and father is bed-ridden due to illness. The victim, a Class VI dropout, has been staying with her elder sister and used to visit houses nearby for household work.

According to police, the victim was sexually assaulted by her brother-in-law, his friends and by house-owners at places where she went for work. The victim recently told her parents about the trauma she underwent and a complaint was lodged with District Child Protection Officer Ranjitha Priya.

Based on the DCPU’s complaint, Tiruchengode All Women police registered a case. A team led by Inspector A .Hemavathi arrested 12 of the 13 accused in the case. One of the accused is a government official. Police are investigating. The victim has been moved to protection home.