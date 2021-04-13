Coimbatore

12 arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl

Tiruchengode All Women Police on Tuesday arrested 12 persons for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl near Kumarapalayam.

According to police, the victim’s mother is a daily-wager and father is bed-ridden due to illness. The victim, a Class VI dropout, has been staying with her elder sister and used to visit houses nearby for household work.

According to police, the victim was sexually assaulted by her brother-in-law, his friends and by house-owners at places where she went for work. The victim recently told her parents about the trauma she underwent and a complaint was lodged with District Child Protection Officer Ranjitha Priya.

Based on the DCPU’s complaint, Tiruchengode All Women police registered a case. A team led by Inspector A .Hemavathi arrested 12 of the 13 accused in the case. One of the accused is a government official. Police are investigating. The victim has been moved to protection home.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 13, 2021 11:30:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/12-arrested-for-sexually-assaulting-minor-girl/article34313717.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY