12 arrested for sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl near Kumarapalayam

Police also arrest victim’s mother for failing to act

Tiruchengode All Women Police arrested 12 persons for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl near Kumarapalayam here. According to police, the victim’s mother is a daily-wager and her father is bed-ridden. The victim was staying at her sister’s house and was pursuing her Class 6. Later, she discontinued studies and was a helper at a house. On February 19, she fell ill and told her sister that many had sexually assaulted her over the last four months. Despite knowing that her husband had committed the crime, the victim’s sister took up the issue with the District Child Protection Officer Ranjitha Priya who conducted inquiries and found that 12 persons, including the victim’s brother-in-law, his friends, the house owner and his friends had committed the crime.

Inquiries revealed that the victim had alerted her mother initially, but she failed to act and was involved in katta panchayat with her son-in-law. After conducting inquiries for over one-and-a-half-months, the DCPO lodged a complaint with the police and a case was registered against 12 persons.

While 11 persons were arrested on Tuesday, the house owner was arrested on Wednesday. All the 12 accused were taken to the hospital where swab samples were lifted. Later, they were produced in the court and lodged in prison. The victim was moved to a protection home in the district.

Since the victim’s mother failed to act, she was also arrested on Wednesday.